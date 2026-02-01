Another person has died from the winter storm
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Another person has died from the winter storm.
The Lafayette County Emergency Management confirmed a second fatality due to the impacts of the winter storm.
Baptist Memorial Hospital Emergency Department received an unresponsive patient Saturday morning.
Nurses and Physicians attempted life saving measures; however, the person was pronounced dead.
The death was caused by cardiac arrest due to hypothermia.
A resident at the home said the house did have woodburning as a heat source.
At this time, the name of the victim is not being released.
If you’re not able to stay warm, you are encouraged to go to a warming shelter.