Another Rankin County inmate found dead in cell

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Rankin County Inmate has died.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said 42-year-old David Lee May was found unresponsive in his cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County early Sunday morning as an officer was serving breakfast.

May was pronounced dead after failing to respond to resuscitation efforts.

MDOC said there were no signs of injury.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

May was serving life on two aggravated assault charges in Harrison County.

He was also one of two inmates who escaped from Parchman earlier this year and was later captured.