Another round of scattered afternoon storms on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our typical summertime weather pattern continues through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will begin to weaken after the sun goes down. After that, we’ll stay dry. Expect humid conditions with broken cloud cover. Low near 71°.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds in the morning, then clouds will start to increase during the afternoon. High near 92°. Scattered storms will develop and dump heavy rain in spots throughout the afternoon and early evening. Not everyone gets a storm, but some will. Chance of rain: 40%.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but overall, rain coverage will be less than previous days. High near 92°. Chance of rain: 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Friday and Saturday look mostly dry, but a couple stray downpours are possible during the afternoon. Perhaps a better coverage of afternoon storms is possible on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

