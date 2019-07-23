Another “Straight Pride Parade” proposal submitted

Less than a month after the organizers of Boston’s proposed “Straight Pride Parade” announced their public event application was approved by the city — a similar march is under consideration on the other side of the country. The city of Modesto, California, is weighing the decision to award a permit for a straight pride march in a local park, CBS Sacramento reports.

Images of a flyer posted to the “California Straight Pride Coalition,” Facebook group on July 18 by user Mylinda Mason detailed the event and encouraged others to, “share with your family, friends and Church.” The event is billed as Stanislaus County’s straight pride “parade/event.” The flyer lists the afternoon of Aug. 24. as the proposed date.

“Join us to celebrate,” the flyer reads. “Heterosexuality, masculinity — femininity, babies — born and unborn, Western civilization, our wonderful country and Christianity.” The flyer also includes a link to a website for the “National Straight Pride Coalition” and a GoFundMe page, both of which appear to be shut down. The Facebook page has 39 members, with Mason listed as the group’s moderator. It was created on June 15.

Modesto is currently reviewing the application, according to CBS Sacramento. “We’ve been getting letters, emails, comments and phone calls all day about it,” Kristi Ah You, a council member for the city, told the outlet.

If the decision was up to her, Ah You said the permit wouldn’t be considered, as the message behind the event constitutes hate speech in her eyes. “I don’t think we need to give a permit for anything that when you go to the page it talks about whiteness, it talks about western civilization, it talks about being Caucasian. That’s all hate crime stuff to me, that’s not okay,” said Ah You.

Don J. Grundmann, an organizer of the proposed march, told CBS Sacramento the parade is the group’s cultural response to their opponents, who he characterized as “anyone that supports the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

“Essentially it boils down to two religious views of the world,” Grundmann told CBS Sacramento. “One is Christianity, which is represented by heterosexuality, a culture of life, and its opponent is the LGBT movement, which is represented by an opposing religion and an opposing view of life.”

Grundmann told CBS Sacramento he would like to see straight pride marches around the country — and claimed he already has a core group of supporters in Modesto prepared to take part in the event if the group is awarded the permit.

However, Ah Yu hopes if the flyer fails to garner attention, the turnout would be low for the proposed event. “I think if we ignored it and let the people do whatever they’re going to do, I think maybe four or five people would show up,” Ah You said.

During June’s LGBTQ Pride month, the proposed “Boston Straight Pride Parade” garnered national attention. A group dubbed Super Happy Fun America which claims to advocate “on behalf of the straight community in order to build respect…and alliances with people from all walks of life,” is planning the event. The parade appeared to be a reaction to the city’s rejection of the group’s application to raise its “straight pride flag” at Boston’s City Hall earlier this spring.

The organizers of the parade announced their public event application was approved by the city in late June, reports CBS Boston. And the organization claims there is already a date set — Aug. 31. Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos will be the grand marshal — and mascot for the parade, according to the group’s website.

Super Happy Fun America refers to this flag as the, “Straight Pride Flag.” SUPER HAPPY FUN AMERICA

However, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s office said it is not a done deal just yet. The public event application’s approval is a “step in the process toward receiving a permit,” Walsh’s press office emailed in a statement late last month. “As a next step, the organizers will need to receive necessary approvals from the police department and the licensing board to receive both a parade permit and an entertainment license.”

Ah Yu, Grundmann, the Boston Mayor’s office and the city of Modesto have yet to respond to CBS News’ request for comment.