Another warm week ahead with increasing rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The above average temperatures stick around! Warm and humid conditions continue with more rain chances developing throughout the week.

TONIGHT – Another mild and humid night in store for us! Expect partly cloudy conditions with overnight lows dropping into the low 60s.

TOMORROW – Slightly warmer temperatures for our Sunday afternoon with an expected high near 83. A few clouds throughout the day, but we’ll stay dry. Expect breezy conditions for tomorrow with winds blowing out of the SSE at 5-15mph and some gusts of up to 25mph. Humid conditions continue for tomorrow!

NEXT WEEK – As we look ahead towards our next work week, the warmer temperatures are sticking around with a better chance of seeing some meaningful rainfall to help with our drought conditions. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with rain moving in by Tuesday of next week.

