Another week, another warming trend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Like previous weeks, we’ll see a warming trend over the next several days with rain chances coming (this time) on Thursday.

MONDAY: Full sun w/highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees & calm winds!

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to near freezing.

REST OF WEEK: Tuesday & Wednesday will bring more sunshine and warmer afternoons. Temperatures by Wednesday are likely to be in the lower & middle 70s. Our next front swings through on Thursday, bringing scattered rain and a few rumbles to the region Thursday afternoon and evening. Behind Thursday’s front, no major temperature dips are expected. For now, we may actually squeeze in a nice weekend w/no rain!