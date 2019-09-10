Antonio Brown accused of rape in federal lawsuit

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit alleges that Brown sexually assaulted the woman in three separate incidents — two in June 2017 and one in May 2018.

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, issued a statement saying Brown “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.” Further, Heitner said, Brown will be pursuing “all legal remedies” to clear his name. CBS News has confirmed Brown plans to countersue.

- Advertisement -

Brown, who joined the Patriots on Monday, is scheduled to have his first practice with the team Wednesday.

Trending News

The lawsuit alleges that Brown first exposed himself to and then kissed the woman without her consent in June 2017 while at one of his homes in the Pittsburgh area. Later that same month, she alleged that she and Brown were at his Miami home watching a religious video when she said he masturbated behind her without her knowledge and then ejaculated on her back.

Antonio Brown seen August 15, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. Getty

The woman alleged that Brown referenced the incident in profane text messages, which she included in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the woman then cut off her working relationship with Brown. But after he allegedly promised her he would stop any sexual advances, she agreed to train with him again.

In May 2018, the lawsuit alleges that Brown “forced” the woman “down onto a bed, pushed her face into a mattress and forcibly raped her.” The lawsuit alleges that the woman “screamed and cried” throughout the rape, and “repeatedly” said no.

In a statement, the woman said she would cooperate with the NFL if there is an investigation.

In the statement from Brown’s attorney, Brown acknowledged engaging in a “consensual personal relationship.”

Brown, 31, was released from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday after his relationship with the team went sour. He signed with the Patriots soon after.