Antonio Brown posts workout video from Tom Brady's training center

Antonio Brown will likely play week 2 with the New England Patriots and even joined the team for practice Thursday, CBS Sports reports. Later in the day, Brown posted an Instagram live video showing him working out with quarterback Tom Brady at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center.

The center is located near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the Patriots play and was co-founded by Brady.

“No matter what they say. No matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work,” Brown said in the video.

Antonio Brown went live on Instagram from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Alex Guerrero was there with him. Brown: “No matter what they say. No matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work.” He also recommends starting a football USA team. pic.twitter.com/kQBwUv2tZR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2019

“The devil try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals,” he continued. “The key is don’t let them.”

The wide receiver didn’t address a lawsuit filed against him earlier this week alleging that he sexually assaulted a former trainer in three separate incidents — two in June 2017 and one in May 2018. His attorney told CBS News that Brown denied the claims and plans to countersue.

The NFL and Patriots are investigating the claims. In a news conference Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team is “taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not going to enter into a discussion about that.”