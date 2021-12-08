APD collecting gifts for residents at Aberdeen Care Center

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Aberdeen Police Department is working to make sure Christmas is “Merry and Bright” for some of the city’s seasoned citizens.

The Department is collecting gifts for residents at Aberdeen Care Center, and they’re encouraging people to “adopt” a resident to shop for.

Some of the gifts that they are in need of include: socks, blankets, and caps.

If you would like to help play Santa, call the Aberdeen Police Department, or you can stop by the office on Commerce Street.