Apparent bear attack kills missing hiker in Montana’s Glacier National Park

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS say that the body of a hiker who was reported missing has been found by search and rescue crews in Glacier National Park in Montana, park officials said Thursday.

His remains were spotted on Wednesday about two-and-a-half miles up the Mt. Brown Trail, some 50 feet off the trail “in a densely wooded area with downed timber,” the officials said.

“His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter,” they said, adding that “wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns. The investigation is ongoing.”

That part of the trail has been closed until the investigation is finished.

The National Park Service isn’t releasing the victim’s name until three days after his next of kin are notified.

The service said Tuesday that a search was being conducted for a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, man who was hiking and hadn’t been heard from since Sunday night.

On Monday, two hikers were injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park, the first such incident at the park this year. Craig Lerman, a tourist from Maryland, told Cowboy State Daily that he helped one of the injured hikers and said the man was “tore up pretty bad” with cuts all over his body.

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