Appeal denied for woman found with sexually explicit pictures of her two children

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman’s appeal of her federal prison sentence was denied.

Angela Shoemake was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to exploitation of a child and distributing child pornography.

Shoemake was arrested in August 2010.

Investigators found sexually explicit pictures of Shoemake and her two kids, both under the age of 10 at the time.

Lowndes County deputies were alerted after Shoemake’s boyfriend found the images and alerted the children’s father.

The father then called the sheriff’s department.

Deputies also worked with federal prosecutors because Shoemake was sending the pictures to a man out-of-state that she met online.