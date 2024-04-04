Appeal hearing: Family waits for decision from MHSAA Board

CLINTON, Miss (WCBI) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association has been asked to reverse its decision that benched a top Tupelo High School track team member.

Andrew Brown is the fastest freshman in the nation in the 1600-meter race. He took part in the New Balance Invitational Meet last month in Boston.

He was informed by the MHSAA that his participation in that race violated a rule stating that no student could compete in any meet unattached or without being a member of a team.

Andrew Brown was removed from the THS track team roster and was told he would have to sit out the rest of the outdoor track season.

The outcry has been swift with coaches coming to Andrew Brown’s support, claiming that many athletes violate the rule without any sanctions. In fact, Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou wrote a letter to the MHSAA board supporting Andrew Brown.

Picou was at an appeal hearing held in Clinton, showing support for the Brown Family.

Andrew Brown’s dad, Jim Brown, spoke before the MHSAA board, asking them to reconsider their ruling.

He said the board promised a decision within 48 hours.

