Apple Bourbon Chicken

Mardi Gras is right around the corner! Bourbon chicken is rumored to have been created on Bourbon Street in New Orleans by a Chinese Chef, so this is the perfect way to start the season right!

Ingredients:

3lbs – chicken breast

3 tbsp – cornstarch

Sauce:

1/2 tsp fresh ginger

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup apple juice

1.5 tbsp honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

3 tbsp cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup Bourbon

1/4 cup soy sauce

Directions: 1. Mix all sauce ingredients in a bowl

​2. Place chicken in slow cooker 3. Pour sauce over chicken, cook low and slow 5-7 hours 4. Remove cooked chicken, add 3 tbsp corn starch to sauce to help Thicken.

5. Cook on high, stirring occasionally (10 minutes)

6. Add chicken back and stir together.

7. Serve with rice and vegetables.