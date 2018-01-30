Apple Bourbon Chicken

Mardi Gras is right around the corner! Bourbon chicken is rumored to have been created on Bourbon Street in New Orleans by a Chinese Chef, so this is the perfect way to start the season right!
Ingredients:
3lbs – chicken breast
3 tbsp – cornstarch
Sauce:
1/2 tsp fresh ginger
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/3 cup apple juice
1.5 tbsp honey
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup ketchup
3 tbsp cider vinegar
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup Bourbon
1/4 cup soy sauce
Directions:
1. Mix all sauce ingredients in a bowl
2. Place chicken in slow cooker
3. Pour sauce over chicken, cook low and slow 5-7 hours
4. Remove cooked chicken, add 3 tbsp corn starch to sauce to help Thicken.
5. Cook on high, stirring occasionally (10 minutes)
6. Add chicken back and stir together.
7. Serve with rice and vegetables.