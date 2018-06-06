Applications for 8 Mississippi charter schools move forward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Seven groups seeking to open eight charter schools in Mississippi are moving forward in the application process.

The state’s Charter School Authorizer Board on Monday voted to accept those applications as complete and eligible.

Existing charter school operator RePublic Schools proposes a high school and a K-8 school for Jackson, while an operator associated with an existing private school seeks a K-5 school in Greenwood.

Three schools are proposed for Jackson and three are proposed for Greenwood. One each is proposed for Canton and Gloster.

Fewer than half of the schools for which operators expressed interest in April moved forward. The board denied three applications as incomplete. Others didn’t submit applications. Such attrition is typical in Mississippi’s process.

The board will ultimately choose from among finalists in September.

