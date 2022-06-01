Applications are open for annual Sponsorship Grant Program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Visitors and Conventions Council is taking applications for its annual Sponsorship Grant Program.

The Sponsorship Grant Program provides money for marketing for projects and events between October 1st this year and September 30th, 2023 that have a positive impact on the City of Starkville and increase tourism in the city.

The VCC is a division of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership and has invested in festivals and events of the Mississippi Horse Park, Starkville Area Arts Council, and Starkville Community Theater, as well as sports tournaments.

The application cycle started on June first and closes on July 8th.

The application is available on the GSDP Website.