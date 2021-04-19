Applications available for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year contest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Calling all Mississippi Songwriters… One talented person will win “Mississippi Songwriter of the Year” and get a chance to record their song professionally.

The deadline to enter the contest is April 30.

The winner will be announced at The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Museum in Meridian on June 19.

The song must be original and applications should be sent to Muscle Shoals, Alabama where they will be judged.

The top 15 contestants will be invited to perform live in front of a panel of judges at The MAX Museum in June.

The winner will have their song recorded and also receive a music video provided by Mississippi State University’s Department of Communication.

“We literally get songs ranging from religious to rap to a lot of country. All kinds of like, great love song ballads and just the ability and the talent of the Mississippians who write music is incredible and I just Live to hear it,” said Melissa Townsend Boswell, general manager of Boswell Media.

For more information on how to enter the contest, click here.