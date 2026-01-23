Applications open for internship at Alabama Capitol

All applications must be submitted by March 13th.

MONTGOMER, Ala. (WCBI) – If you have an interest in local government and public service, this opportunity might be for you.

The Alabama Government office announced applications are now open for the Governor’s Office Summer Internship Program.

This opportunity is available for current college students and will run from June 2nd until July 31st.

Selected individuals will work directly with staff in the executive branch and learn about issues impacting Alabamians.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Alabama Governor’s Office Summer Internship Program