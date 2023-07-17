Carlee Russell is found after 48 hours of searching

Russell, 25, who goes by Carlee, went missing on Thursday night after stopping to check on a child she saw walking on the side of Interstate 459 in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCBI) – Late Friday, July 15, police said Carlethia Nicole Russell had been located after about 48 hours of searching.

Police say Russell called 911 on Thursday night and then a family member.

Investigators say that when officers arrived at the location, they found Russell’s car and her cell phone but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Where Russell has been for the last two days was not immediately clear.

Hoover Police Department wrote: “At 10:45 P.M., the Hoover 911 center received a call that Carlee returned home to her residence. Police responded to the scene to investigate this latest development in the case. Hoover Fire medics responded to the scene to assess Carlee and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.”

