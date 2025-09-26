Applications open for the upcoming Christmas Parade in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – While it may have just turned Fall, the City of Columbus is preparing for the holiday season.

Applications are now open for this year’s Christmas parade, with the theme “Christmas in Paradise .”

Mark your calendars for Monday, December 1, at 7 pm.

Applications to be in the parade can be picked up at the Main Street Columbus building or online.

All forms must be completed and submitted by November 10.

The parade route will begin and end at the Hitching Lot Farmer’s Market.

