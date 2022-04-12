April is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The phone line is a lifeline between the community and law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs.

And this week is set aside to honor those who make those connections.

The second week of April is set aside as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

It’s a time to highlight the work of 911 operators and dispatchers – the folks who answer the emergency calls and send help where it’s needed.

Emergency responders will tell you, that it takes a special person to do the job.

“It’s not a job for just anyone. It is hard to do. They are faceless heroes in my opinion. The people they help may never see their face to thank them one-on-one, and so I’m glad they are being recognized,” said Linda Griffin, EMA Director Chickasaw County.

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week was first established in 1981.