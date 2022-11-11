Arctic Air Inching Closer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next cold system is inching closer bringing a drastic temperature change to the region.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be overhead limiting the air’s cooling capabilities, temperatures will land in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will peak in the low 70s leaving us with our final warm day for some time. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s following the approaching cold front’s passage! A few showers are likely over the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers are likely but clearing will take place before lunchtime. Temperatures will be significantly colder thanks to the anticipated cold front’s passing. Daytime highs will be in the low 50s! If you’re heading to a college football game Saturday evening, be certain to bring a coat as temperatures will drop drastically after the sun sets. Overnight low: 32. Yes, we’re returning to low temperatures in the 30s.

Colder air will carry us into next week! Keep your coats close!