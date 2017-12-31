Arctic Chill to Ring in 2018

TONIGHT: Temperatures to ring in the New Year will be very chilly. Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid teens for many with wind chills coming very close to or below 0 degrees. Make sure to bundle up and take extra precautions as you head out Sunday night and early Monday morning.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: While highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees, strong northerly winds will make it feel like it’s in the single digits. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but the clouds will gradually clear, leaving clear skies for the late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will once again drop into the teens with wind chills likely below zero.

TUESDAY: Arctic sunshine remains the story as high pressure remains over the area. Highs will hover very close to the freezing mark once again. Winds will remain relatively strong out of the north leading to wind chills in the teens during the day. Overnight lows remain in the mid teens.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will finally be at least a bit warmer. Highs will reach into the upper 30s and winds will begin to die down. The sunshine remains though, and it may feel like the nicest day of 2018 so far.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: More arctic high pressure moves over the region, allowing cooler air to filter in once again, and strengthening winds. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 30s while highs on Friday should reach back into the upper 30s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid teens.

NEXT WEEKEND: We may finally return much closer to normal as we go into the first weekend of 2018. Highs will reach back into the 40s for Saturday and close to 50 by Sunday. Lows will also reach back into the 30s, a welcome change for many.