Area doctor urges public to educate themselves on face coverings

The CDC is recommending that people wear some type of face-covering when in public.

As we learn more about the Coronavirus and its potential ways of spreading, guidelines can change.

Doctors tell WCBI they get updated with new procedures almost daily.

Sometimes it can be challenging to keep the public informed with the most up-to-date information, and they’re urging people to be careful with what they read online.

Dr. Dustin Gentry is a physician at Winston Medical Center.

Recently, he’s posted updates on Facebook to help provide the public with the most accurate COVID-19 related information as possible.

“There’s no order that I know of that makes it illegal to be in public without one, but it’s common courtesy right now in the times that we’re living to make sure you’re wearing a covering over your nose and mouth,” said Gentry.

It’s no secret there’s a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Some people spend time online arguing about whether or not surgical masks should be worn by everyday citizens or donated to health care workers and first responders.

Gentry said, for the average person, the face-covering doesn’t necessarily need to be medical grade.

“It can be a handkerchief, a shirt, I’ve even seen people do creative things with socks,” said Gentry.

He said it’s important to know that face coverings don’t protect the person wearing them.

“The purpose of that is not for self-protection. It is to protect other people in case you have coronavirus and don’t realize it,” said Gentry.

According to Gentry, it’s also important to know the difference in each mask.

“Disposable surgical masks, like this one, are meant for health care providers who are in contact with patients… Then there are homemade masks, like this, and the one that’s around my neck, that can be worn by health care providers, first-line workers… And then this is an N95 mask, and I see a lot of patients wearing them, and that’s fine, but these are in short supply right now and they need to reserved for health care workers that are doing risky procedures, like intubating people and doing things in the hospital setting,” said Gentry.

Researchers are learning new information about the virus every day, and local doctors and nurses are working to keep everyone informed.

Instead of getting your information from social media, gentry said it’s best to ask your local healthcare provider.

“I think people should listen to the primary care provider that they have and follow, that they trust, that they have a rapport with. Just do what they’re asked to do and remember to wash your hands and hard surfaces often throughout the day, and just stay away from crowds right now,” said Gentry.

For the latest information from the CDC regarding face masks, click here.