Area educators got hands-on lessons teaching students tools of trade

EMCC, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area educators got hands-on lessons in a program that teaches students how to work with the tools of the trade.

Flight Works Alabama demonstrated the We Build It Better curriculum and hardware at East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle campus today.

We Build it Better is a Science, Technology, English, Arts, and Math (STEAM) based Middle School curriculum designed to help students understand the process of developing a product, and it equips them with the skills to design and the tools to build those products.

It gives the students a chance to do hands-on learning with tools used in modern manufacturing while incorporating the academic requirements in the different subject areas.

