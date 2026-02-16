Area fire departments work to put out two separate brush fires in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Area fire departments worked to put out two separate brush fires over the weekend in Calhoun County.

On Friday, February 13, the Sabougla Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Calhoun City Fire Department after a grass fire spread to a structure.

Take a look at your screen.

You can see that the structure seems to be a total loss based on the extent of the damage.

Derma and Big Creek Departments also assisted with the blaze.

When Sabougla firefighters were headed back to the station, they recieved a call to assist Walthall volunteer fire department with a second brush fire.

No injuries were reported in either.

