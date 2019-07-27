Area foundation gives 400 free backpacks to children in Vernon

VERNON, Al. (WCBI)- Four hundred free backpacks full of school supplies were given away to children in Vernon City Park Saturday.

The giveaway was hosted by the Live Like 14 Foundation, an organization formed to honor Bryce Myles–a Vernon teenager who died in a single-car accident in 2015.

- Advertisement -

Each year the event brings people together for food, fun, and fellowship.

“This is important for our children to show that somebody is out there that cares about them. Show them there’s somebody out there to support them, to give the incentive to strive to do and to be a godly child,” said event coordinator and Bryce’s father, Keith Myles.

The event gave backpacks to children in grades K-12.