Area high school students showing up for FCA ‘Huddles’ in big numbers

Saltillo High School is one of 80 schools in the region that have active FCA chapters, known as Huddles.

Each Huddle is led by students, with a teacher as sponsor. All meetings are student-led.

Carly Fleming is the FCA sponsor at Saltillo. She said the thriving Huddle has had a positive impact throughout the entire school.

“It helps us find our why and have a center of joy instead of fleeting happiness. We find our joy in Christ, it radiates throughout the halls and in interactions with other students,” Fleming said.

For students, it’s a time of encouragement and the realization that they are not alone in their beliefs.

“It is good to grow our connections with each other and our faith; we get closer with each other, and show how we do it at our school,” said Sophomore Millie McKissick.

“It helps keep us grounded in our faith and having each other to fall back on, we can all keep each other in line and make sure we are doing the right things,” said Junior Meri Campbell Davis.

“Every kid here has made a decision to come here, so if anything it is an encouragement to see all the kids that are here and on top of that, it is a personal choice to come here, they are making a statement saying, this is something I want to be identified with, I want to be called a Christian,” said Senior Preston Clark.

Grant Smallwood is multi area FCA Director and said the students aren’t content with being bench warmers for their faith.