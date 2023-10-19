Area high schoolers get opportunity to find career paths

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – High school students in Amory got the opportunity to speak with several colleges and business leaders.

Several vendors presented information to the students on things they needed to do to reach their goals.

The main goal of the event was to get high school students to learn information about their desired career fields.

Monroe county chamber director Kelly Martin said that she hoped students were able to learn a lot from the fair.

“We are hosting a college and career showcase for our juniors and seniors, and it covers all six of our public high schools as well as our private schools here in Monroe County and we invited sixty vendors to participate with us today, and we are able to serve over 800 students coming through”.

said Kelly Martin

Students got to talk with local business and industry leaders.

