Area law enforcement reminds drivers to drive carefully

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – School is already back in session in some parts of the viewing area, including Columbus, Lowndes County, and Starkville, and that means the return of school-day traffic.

Area law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to be extra careful, especially in these first few weeks of class when they’re getting used to having school traffic back on the roads.

Remember to slow down in school zones, watch out for children crossing the roads, put the phones away and keep your eyes on the road while driving, and be mindful of the return of school buses.

School buses will be running. If you see a school bus stopped and the arm is extended, you must stop! It’s state law that you must stop, and our deputies will be out patrolling, watching for this. If you pass a stopped school bus, you will be cited. This is a safety measure. A lot of kids will be crossing back and forth, and we want our kids to arrive home and at school safely,” said Lowndes Co. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Last year, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office had School Resource Officers riding some of the buses, radioing to deputies about violations. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says they plan to do that again this year.

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