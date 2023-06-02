Area pregnancy service provider wants to make resources accessible

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There have been recent horrific events played out in Macon, Columbus, and Booneville, involving expecting mothers and their newborns.

Some maternal service providers in our area believe if more people are aware of the support available, there would be fewer tragic outcomes.

WCBI met with organizers of the Life Choices Pregnancy Care Centers to learn how support can be life-changing.

A rollercoaster. That’s how some mothers described their pregnancy journey in this Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center video.

“This baby store is for our clients who participate in our ‘Earn While You Learn’ program.”

Life Choices in Columbus offers support that can make the path to motherhood a lot smoother.

Client Services Director Maggie Tannehill is typically the first face new or expecting parents will see when they walk through the door.

“Often times they’re scared and confused and don’t really know where to go from here.”

From day one, mothers are provided peer mentors and entered into a “Earn While You Learn” incentive program.

Participation includes an educational curriculum that spans from videos, seminars, and activities to receive essential items for the family’s needs.

“Watching those videos, participating in the program which includes different homework assignments and things like that, for everything they do they earn ‘baby bucks’.”

Nurse Kelli Brewer is a manager for Life Choices. She services plenty of pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.

Brewer said an expecting mother seeing their baby on the screen affects a woman’s perspective on motherhood.

“I see a range of emotions. Sometimes they’re super excited which is really fun to be able to show the development of their baby. Sometimes they’re in crisis and it helps with bonding and helps them understand that this is a life as opposed to a positive pregnancy test.”

Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center not only offers services to mothers but fathers, grandparents, and other guardians as well.

“We have some fathers that come in and take classes and we have male mentors that will work with them. Walk beside them, as they go through the journey. For grandparents, if they have taken guardianship of their grandchildren. Absolutely, they’re welcome to come in and get help as well and have somebody walk with them.”

Life Choices’ services are free.

They also partner with adoption services for alternate options.

For more information on Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center, call (662)327-0500 or visit mslifechoices.org

