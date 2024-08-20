Area Red Cross reflects on year’s work, plans for next year

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Red Cross staff, volunteers, and donors took an opportunity to look back on the past year’s work and make plans for next year.

The North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross held its annual meeting at the Tupelo Country Club.

Red Cross leaders discussed this year’s accomplishments and business and recognized new board members.

The chapter also received some good news. It is expecting to get an Emergency Response Vehicle sometime in the next eight to 10 months.

Leaders also honored volunteers and donors from across the service area who have made a difference in their communities.

They also presented three Reed’s of Tupelo employees with Lifesaving Awards for putting skills they learned in Red Cross CPR classes to use.

“Who, back in April, a beloved and longtime employee, John Rush, had a cardiac event, and these 3 ladies jumped into action and performed CPR, and saved his life,” said K.C. Grist, Executive Director of the American Red Cross North Mississippi Chapter.

The North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross covers 31 counties across the northern half of the state.

