Area school participates in local theatre program

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Theatre can boost confidence, help you overcome the fear of public speaking and even improve literacy.

According to the Journal of Educational Research, students involved in theatre are more likely to graduate high school or attend college.

A program presented by the Golden Triangle Theatre is giving students at West Clay Elementary a taste of the stage.

Isabella Powell is the In-school instructor for Golden Triangle Theatre’s All for One program.

On Mondays, she works with 1st through 4th grade students at West Clay Elementary School.

“Improvisation skills, we talk about public speaking skills, we do fun theatre games that just teach them how to work as a team. I think that’s really important,” said Powell.

Powell said All for One provides theatre enrichment for schools in the area that may not have money for their own theatre programs.

“We try to encompass all of the areas of the Golden Triangle Region, so we’re here in Clay County, West Point Area, we’re also in Columbus, as well as Starkville,” said Powell.

The program started in August 2024.

West Clay was the second school to join.

“We be having so much fun, playing games and learning stuff,” said Jakiah Chandler, a West Clay student.

“About emotion, teamwork, communication, improvisation, eye contact,” said another student.

“Ms. Isby is fun and she helps us with our emotions,” said Messiah Wofford.

“Excited, surprised, scared,” said Chandler.

“Sad, happy, mean,” said Wofford.

West Clay Principal, Trenice Brownlee, was unable to speak on camera but says she has seen an increase in some of the students’ confidence since they’ve joined the program.

At the end of the semester, the students will get to showcase what they’ve learned when they perform a one act play.

The Golden Triangle Theatre also meets with Fairview Elementary in Columbus on Thursdays.

If any school would like to join the theatre’s All for One program, they can reach them by their website, goldentriangletheatre.com.

