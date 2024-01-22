Area schools will remain closed due to road conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The weather may be getting better, but a few schools will remain closed on Monday, January 22 due to road conditions.

Here is a list of schools in our viewing area that have decided to close for Monday: Alcorn County, Baldwyn City, Booneville Schools, Calhoun County, Chickasaw County, East Union Attendance Center, Itawamba County, Lee County, Lafayette County, New Albany, Okolona Schools, Oxford School District, Pontotoc County Schools, Prentiss county, South Tippah schools, Tishomingo county, Tupelo Schools, Union County, and Water Valley.

Amory Schools and Monroe County Schools will have a two-hour delay on Monday, but they will not be closing.

Make sure to keep an eye on your school district’s social media page for closures.

All Itawamba Community College campuses will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 22.

Students should log in to Canvas for course information from instructors.

Northeast Community College campuses will be closed as well and classes will remain virtual.

