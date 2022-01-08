Area shootings on the rise and local authorities are looking for solutions

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s an all too familiar story lately in the area; young people shooting each other.

Local law enforcement would like to see that story end.

18-year-old Hervon Scott of Columbus was shot Thursday night January 7, 2021 in Macon. Scott suffered two gunshot wounds, and police are working another shooting investigation.

“I don’t think it’s isolated. It could be drug related, gang related. You just never know you just have to have an open mind about it because it could be related from anything,” said Macon Police chief Davine Beck.

Beck said they’ve had to deal with three shootings already in 2022; two of those involved juveniles. Bigger city problems are trickling down.

“You know it’s so much going on from city to city; Starkville, Columbus, West Point, and now Macon being a small town we’re not exempt,” said Beck.

Now agencies are coming together to find ways to prevent these incidents. District attorney Scott Colom said he’s seen gun violence increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s starting to more cross county lines; people are retaliating against each other and taking the law into their own hands and it’s only increasing the harm and trauma,” said Colom.

Colom encourages people to let the legal system settle disputes rather than taking matters into their own hands, especially juveniles who often think they won’t suffer serious consequences.

“If you shoot the gun particularly if you kill someone you’re going to be prosecuted as adult and you’re going to go to prison,” said Colom.

Beck and Colom want to see communities do their part to limit youth gun violence, but they said ultimately it starts at home.

“The parents are going to have to step up and be more aware of who their children are hanging around and what they’re children have access to,” said Colom.

“We have to hold the parents accountable because these kids are getting younger and younger with guns don’t be afraid to go in your kids bedroom and check it don’t be afraid to go in their backpack,” said Beck.

If you have any information on the Macon shooting; contact the Macon Police Department. Beck and Colom also encourage churches to play a part in helping limit teenage crime.