Areas of Columbus still face damages from severe flooding

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the past weekend severe weather affected many across the state.

Tornadoes and high winds caused damage in several areas, including Lafayette, Pontotoc, and Union Counties.

While others, like Columbus and Lowndes County were soaked by heavy rains.

Residents in some areas are having to deal with rising water flooding their neighborhoods and their homes.

First responders and volunteers have been working to help them.

The rains may have stopped, but in some areas, the water continues to rise, forcing some people out of their homes.

And while the system that brought the rain has moved out, it may be a few days before residents here have a full picture of the damage it caused.

This weekend marked yet another round of severe weather in North Mississippi.

The heavy rain and winds made their way into Columbus and Lowndes County, causing damage that was readily seen and some that won’t show for a few more days.

The National Weather Service reports up to five inches of rain fell in the area.

EMA director Cindy Lawrence said Columbus and Lowndes County were faced with several weather-related challenges over the weekend.

“The first thing that I saw that happened with the severe weather was our 911 center went down, it didn’t go down completely but it went down where we couldn’t use the cast so we could only use the radios,” Lawrence said. “But, thankfully to our first responders, they sent representatives up here, and they were able to continue the dispatching so their was never a minute that anyone could not have called 911 and got assistance for emergencies.”

Residents in the Masonic Subdivision and some other areas in East Columbus are still feeling the effects of the weekend’s rain.

Michael Perryman has lived in the area for many years.

He said some parts of the neighborhood have more problems than others.

“The previous experiences here, I did not have to do anything personally myself because of the way the drainage happens around my house but a lot of the people behind me is kind of a situation you really can’t prepare for or anything you can do,” Perryman said. “Because once the creek gets loaded and heads to the Luxapilila Creek, it swells up. This is like a choke point and it is going to hit this area and some of the lower areas down the highway. It is kind of just the way it is.”

Columbus Fire and Rescue said it only takes a few inches of water on the road to cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Lawrence said it is important to ensure a safe environment when severe weather is on the radar.

“When you are looking around your home with trees, make sure you are looking at the trees close to your home,” Lawrence said. “Because you probably need those trees cut down cause they can become debris and they can damage your home so just asking people to always make a plan.”

Columbus Fire and Rescue advised people to stay out of flooded areas.

They remind drivers when they see standing water on the road, the best advice is “turn around, don’t drown”.

