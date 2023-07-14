Areas of west Oktibbeha County report damage from flooding

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in western Oktibbeha County are also drying out after flood water swept through the Sturgis area.

Oktibbeha County EMA said this home on Morgantown Road had four feet of water inside of it last night.

Major damage was reported there. No injuries were reported.

Dry Creek and Hunt roads are closed.

There was a major washout on Hunt Road due to the heavy rains.

EMA Director Kristen Campanella said there were other damages.

Assessments are being done.

These areas are not in a FEMA Special Flood Hazard Area.

Residents said it has not flooded like this in that area since the 1970s.

