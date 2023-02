Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged.

32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night.

He told WCBI both cut. Seals required stitches.

Both have been released from jail.

