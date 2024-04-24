Burglary arrest: Home security system alerts victim to call 911

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An alert on a home security system leads to the arrest of a Lowndes County burglary suspect.

39-year-old Andrew Paul Johnston was charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a teenager was home alone on Dauphine Drive when they saw the alert on their phone Tuesday night.

They called 911 and gave deputies a description of the get-a-way car.

Deputies pulled Johnston over on Hughes Road. Some stolen items were recovered, along with some meth.

Johnston was out on bond for burglary in Oktibbeha County.

Hawkins told WCBI that Lyons was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested.

It’s believed he could be involved in other burglaries in the area.

Investigators are going to ask that Johnston be held without bond in this case.

