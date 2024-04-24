Suspected Dollar General armed robber arrested in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Lowndes County for armed robbery was charged with the same crime in west Alabama.
21-year-old Jaylen Harris was charged with three counts of robbery of a business, two counts of theft of property, burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana in Pickens County.
He’s accused of holding up a retail store with a gun and taking money.
Harris was arrested a short time later.
The Columbus man remains in the Pickens County Jail.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Harris is a suspect in at least four store robberies in Lowndes County.
That includes the Highway 12 Dollar General and the one in Artesia, along with the recent Family Dollar store hold-up in Columbus.
Hawkins told WCBI deputies were looking for Harris over the weekend. Detectives were going to interview him today.
Other charges could be pending in the ongoing investigation.