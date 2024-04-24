Suspected Dollar General armed robber arrested in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Lowndes County for armed robbery was charged with the same crime in west Alabama.

21-year-old Jaylen Harris was charged with three counts of robbery of a business, two counts of theft of property, burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana in Pickens County.

He’s accused of holding up a retail store with a gun and taking money.

Harris was arrested a short time later.

The Columbus man remains in the Pickens County Jail.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Harris is a suspect in at least four store robberies in Lowndes County.

That includes the Highway 12 Dollar General and the one in Artesia, along with the recent Family Dollar store hold-up in Columbus.

Hawkins told WCBI deputies were looking for Harris over the weekend. Detectives were going to interview him today.

Other charges could be pending in the ongoing investigation.

