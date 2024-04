Columbus police identify person of interest in homicide case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for Damian Peterson in connection with the investigation into Jade Turner’s death.

Turner’s body was found near an abandoned house on Columbus’ Northside Tuesday morning.

If you know where Damian Peterson is, call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1(800)530-7151.

