Arizona trooper arrested on charges he tried to extort sexual favors

A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been arrested Tuesday on 61 charges related to sex abuse, attempted sex abuse and sexual exploitation, according to officials. Tremaine Jackson, 43, allegedly tried to exploit female drivers for sexual favors during traffic stops in central Phoenix.

An investigation into Jackson’s conduct began May 19, 2018, when a woman said he allegedly made inappropriate comments to her during a traffic stop, according to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV.

Then weeks later in June, another woman came forward with allegations that Jackson made inappropriate comments and committed behavior that resulted in abuse, Colonel Frank Milstead of the Arizona DPS said.

Milstead revealed that a total of eight victims were discovered in the course of the investigation and the department was “horrified” by the claims.

“He has been relieved of duty,” Milstead said at a press conference Tuesday. Jackson had been on the job for 13 years, DPS said.

The other charges Jackson faces are kidnapping, tampering with public records and forgery.

“I implore anyone who had contact to Trooper Jackson who may have been affected by him, who may have been victimized either commentary or through physical action by Trooper Jackson to please come forward and let us know about your inappropriate experience,” Milstead said.

KPHO-TV said the department has set up a hotline 602-223-2389 and website for people who may have become victims.

The Associated Press said it’s unclear whether Jackson has been appointed an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety deeply regrets the reprehensible acts perpetrated by Tremaine Jackson. Jackson broke all trust with the community and the Department. We will continue to investigate any new leads or information,” Milstead added.