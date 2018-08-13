Tandem of armed robberies raises question of possible connection

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators are trying to figure out if two armed robberies are connected.

One of the hold-ups happened at Sensations Adult Entertainment Store on Highway 373, near Columbus Air Force Base.

- Advertisement -

The owner of the store says an employee and customer were held a gunpoint during the Saturday evening robbery and cash was taken.

A short time before that incident, deputies say a person was robbed on nearby Priscella Circle by two black males.

In both instances, the robbers had a gun and at least one suspect wore dark clothing.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the store and interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information on the armed robberies, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.