Armed robbery in West Point leaves two men injured

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An armed robbery in West Point leaves two men injured. Now, the police department is asking if the community has any information.

The unknown suspect is described to be a black male who was wearing a camouflage ski mask with a black t-shirt and jeans.

On Monday night, October 6, the suspect is accused of armed robbery and shooting at a home on West Moore Street.

Two people were found assaulted and shot before being taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on this case, contact West Point Police or Crime Stoppers.

