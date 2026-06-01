Columbus holds inaugural Great Fossil Race

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – It was an odd assortment of racers at the starting line at the Roger Short Soccer Complex Saturday morning. Sharks and dinosaurs joined in a little competitive fun to let people know about the area’s earliest residents and its newest attraction.

Main Street Columbus and the City of Columbus partnered to hold the inaugural Great Fossil Chase.

The race was designed to introduce the new Cretaceous Fossil Park.

The sharks and dinosaurs represent just some of the fossilized remains found along the banks of the Luxapalila Creek.

Today’s event also included digs and educational activities to tell more of the story of those prehistoric creatures.

And it allowed children to get up close and personal with science in a fun way.

Susan Wilder is the grant writer for the City of Columbus and one of the people who helped bring the new fossil park to town.

She says it will help unearth one of the many hidden gems that Columbus has to offer.

“People have been fossil hunting here for years. Scientists have come to town from all over the place. But most people didn’t know that we had fossils in Propst Park on the Luxapalila Creek. Now people are finding out that we’ve got dinosaur bones, shark teeth, and fish vertebrae.”

Barbara Bigelow says it was a fun way to introduce the city’s newest attraction.

“We’ve had a great day here for the fossil chase. We’ve had snow cones, lots of kids, lots of adults, as you can see, the great Blue Shark. We’ve had a great day here at the Roger Short Soccer Complex.”

Greg Lewis, Director of Parks and Recreation, says it’s also a way for families to discover that there’s more to Columbus than many people realize.

“They may not have even known that the soccer complex is here. So what we’re trying to do is to make the community aware of the different programs that we have to offer in the city of Columbus.”

There were several races and each of the winners of the races received prizes.