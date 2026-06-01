Columbus Lowndes Library kicks off summer reading program

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – The end of May means the beginning of summer and the beginning of the Columbus-Lowndes Library Summer Reading Program.

The library held a kickoff party on Saturday, beginning at 10 am.

There was a foam party for children, and there were also several crafts

Families could register for the summer reading program.

This year’s theme is Unearth a Story and is centered around learning about dinosaurs.

Children who participate in the summer reading challenge can win tickets for prizes.

Adults and teens who participate in the challenge can win prizes as well.

There will also be programs on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

WCBI’s own Ashleigh Bryant, Kealy Shields, and Allie Martin will be featured readers during Mother Goose’s Storytime on Thursdays.

If your child’s school has an accelerated reading program, your child can earn points by reading and testing on books at the library.

Maddie Perkins says children and families were able to beat the heat and enjoy a day out.

“A day for the kids to come out and have fun and get introduced to the summer reading challenges. So, kids can sign up for that. Teens and adults as well.”