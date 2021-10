LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Sheriff’s Department wants to know if you recognize this man who is accused of armed robbery.

30-year-old Travonta Damirres Riley is wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. He is known to hang around the Verona, Shannon, and Pontotoc areas. If you know where he may be, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-432-2600 or call 911.