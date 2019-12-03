Armed student, officer injured in another Wisconsin school shooting

Police in Wisconsin say an armed student confronted a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school Tuesday, prompting an officer-involved shooting. Both the student and the school resource officer were injured and transported to hospitals following the incident at Oshkosh West high school, Oshkosh police say.

The case was being turned over to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. Students were being evacuated from the school to be reunited with parents at a nearby middle school. More details weren’t immediately available.

- Advertisement -

The incident comes a day after an officer shot an armed student at another Wisconsin high school, about 80 miles south in Waukesha. The student gunman was injured in the shooting Monday at Waukesha South High School.