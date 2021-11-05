Arnold to spend more than half a century in prison

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of trying to kidnap a child will spend more than half a century in prison.

The jury found John Arnold Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted kidnapping, one count of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of attempted escape.

In February 2018 Arnold went to two Starkville schools trying to check a child out of the school.

Once he was arrested more charges followed after at least one escape attempt from the Oktibbeha County jail.

Arnold attacked a jailer during that escape attempt.

He was sentenced to 55 years in jail, today.