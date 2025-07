Around the Area with Allie Martin (Dancing Like the Stars) – 07/25/2025

On this week’s episode of Around the Area, Allie Martin is talking with contestants Tammy Wilson, Alyssa Martin about their experience in the show. He is also with Shad Spight, winner of Tupelo’s Dancing Like The Stars 2025!

