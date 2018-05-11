Arrest made in Columbus domestic shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make a quick arrest after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend ends in gunfire.

David Porter, 22, is charged with Aggravated Assault.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail, awaiting a bond.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of 19th Street South on Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Porter shot into a vehicle his girlfriend was inside.

There were no injuries.

Porter was arrested a short time after the shooting.

No other arrests have been made.