Arrest made in Columbus domestic shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make a quick arrest after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend ends in gunfire.
David Porter, 22, is charged with Aggravated Assault.
He remains in the Lowndes County jail, awaiting a bond.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of 19th Street South on Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Fred Shelton says Porter shot into a vehicle his girlfriend was inside.
There were no injuries.
Porter was arrested a short time after the shooting.
No other arrests have been made.